Meanwhile, in an interview session that rather excellently seemed to allow a lot of non-traditional sites and YouTubers in, rather than the usual media, Primalliquid asked the all-important question, “Will Final Fantasy XVI have grapes?” (Thanks, ThisIsXel.)

The response explained that there will be a region in the game that makes a lot of wine, so there will be vineyards. And then comes the immortal quote,

“The first thing we did is, we went in and checked the grape quality in Final Fantasy XVI and made sure it was perfect.”

Art director Hiroshi Minagawa went on to add (translated by colleague Michael Christopher Koji-Fox), “I looked at it and [said], yeah, this is not going to be good enough. We need to raise the polygons in those grapes.” Minagawa-San then adds, in English, “Next-gen grapes.”

Final Fantasy XVI comes out June 22, and if you’d like something a bit more coherent, here’s the latest trailer:

