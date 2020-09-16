Final Fantasy XVI Coming To PS5 And PC

Image : Square Enix

Square Enix provided a first look at Final Fantasy XVI during today’s PlayStation showcase. It’s coming to PlayStation 5 and PC.

Few confirmed details were provided, but there was a lot of serious-sounding dialogue about crystals and a plethora of giant monsters. The story appears to take place over several decades, following the main character as he grows from boy to man.

While not running on actual hardware, the Final Fantasy XVI footage came from a “PC emulating the PlayStation 5 experience.” Development is being handled by Creative Business Unit III, the Naoki Yos hida-led team responsible for Final Fantasy XI, Final Fantasy XIV, and the Dragon Quest Builders series.

Square Enix has noted that this is a single-player game despite the development studio’s prior focus on MMORPGs.