Today at PAX East, Square Enix released this image (via ResetEra), proving definitively and thoroughly that Final Fantasy XV will never end thanks to downloadable content that’s currently planned through mid-2019.

First up is Episode Ardyn, then Episode Aranea, then Episode Luna, then Episode Noctis, then Episode Bahamut, then Episode That Guy Who Looks Like Hurley, then Episode Cup Noodles. I only made up the last three. Will Final Fantasy XV, announced in 2006 and released in 2016, go on for another ten years? Probably.