Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.5 Sets The Stage For Endwalker On April 13

Screenshot : Square Enix

There’s a new Final Fantasy XIV expansion coming later this year, but first we’ve got some loose ends to tie up. The third and final installment of the Nier-themed raid series and the first of a two-part story update leading to this fall’s Endwalker expansion arrives on April 13, alongside the open beta of the PlayStation 5 version of the game.



Titled “Death Unto Dawn,” update 5.5 gives FFXIV players more delicious content to consume while getting the story and setting ready for the Endwalker expansion and its influx of new healers. Along with big things like new main story quests and the third chapter in the YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse raid series, the patch will also do a bunch of fun little things. Stuff like new performer actions, allowing bards to swap instruments on-the-fly while performing, and new dungeons added to the game’s “Explorer Mode,” in which players can leisurely stroll through dangerous locales and take screenshots.

The patch will be released alongside the open beta for the PS5 version of the game. Players who already own the PS4 version will be able to download the upgrade and try it for free, enjoying faster load times, better frame rates, and 4K resolution support.

Advertisement

Here’s a summary of all the features coming in patch 5.5, “Death Unto Dawn.”