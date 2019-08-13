Later this year, Square Enix will put out a graphical remaster of Final Fantasy VIII for modern consoles. You may be pleased to learn that, thanks to its new high-def character models, this remaster will ruin a classic Final Fantasy meme.

It’s hard to tell who came up with this one, but it’s at least five years old. It’s a brief, beautiful moment from the ballroom dance scene early in Final Fantasy VIII’s story.

Squall, our hero, meets Rinoa, our heroine, for the first time. She pays him a wonderful compliment. He appreciates it.

This morning, Square dropped this bombshell:



Unbelievable. Squall, what do you think about this whole thing?

...Oh.