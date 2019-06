Screenshot: Square Enix

“Remaking Final Fantasy VII has allowed us to dive much deeper into the world and its characters than ever before,” producer Yoshinori Kitase said at E3. He wasn’t kidding! Check out the characters’ pores.



Via website Hachima, the level of detail is staggering:

Instead of smooth porcelain skin, the is real flesh, with little blemishes (and tiny hairs!). Here are close-ups of official character renders:

Screenshot: Square Enix

Screenshot: Square Enix

Screenshot: Square Enix

Screenshot: Square Enix

These details make the characters seem more human, don’t you think?Â