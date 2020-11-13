Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Getting Real-World Stealth Game In Tokyo

Illustration for article titled iFinal Fantasy VII Remake/i Getting Real-World Stealth Game In Tokyo
Screenshot: TOKYO MYSTERY CIRCUS / 東京ミステリーサーカス
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
In Japan, there are what are called real-infiltration games (リアル潜入ゲーム or riaru senyuu geemu) in which players try to sneak into particular locations. These real-world games the opposite of escape rooms or riaru dasshutsu geemu (リアル脱出ゲーム) in Japanese.

On December 9, a Final Fantasy VII Remake real-infiltration game is opening in Tokyo. Players become members of eco-terrorist group Avalanche and attempt to get into Mako Reactor 1, scheming to destroy it. 

Players have to sneak past security, enlisting the help of Cloud and his cohorts through their tablet computers. Have a look below:

