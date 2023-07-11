Final Fantasy Protagonists Ranked From Worst To Best

Final Fantasy X’s himbo jock with daddy issues gets a bad rap because people take the game’s iconic laugh scene out of context and say he whines too much. This guy is going through it, and if you were propelled 1,000 years into the future and found out everything you know and love has been leveled by a giant whale monster who is actually your dad, you would be, too.

Advertisement

Though the player inhabits him, Tidus isn’t really the main character of Final Fantasy X—Yuna is. But he exists as an inverse to her journey. Whereas he starts off as selfish, angry, and thrashing through the world of Spira for answers, she starts off selfless and willing to give her life for everyone else at the expense of who and what she wants to be. By the end, Yuna isn’t the one who is sacrificed for the greater good, as was the plan. Tidus learns his life is forfeit if the world of Spira is to thrive, and where once he would have given anything to leave, he gives his life so it can flourish. While he may disappear at the end of Final Fantasy X, he teaches Yuna her selfless love for the people of Spira doesn’t have to be at the expense of what she wants for herself, and helps catapult her into an even better arc in the sequel. Perhaps it is fitting that on a ranking of Final Fantasy heroes, Tidus falls off before Yuna, as his story is core to what makes hers in the sequel so profound.