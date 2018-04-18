Sci-fi author (and occasional Kotaku weekend custodian) Peter Tieryas has a new book in his United States of Japan series coming, and once again it’s all about giant mechs smashing each other up and crushing cities into dust beneath them.



We did an art showcase on the last book, which featured designs by John Liberto, but this one not only features more of John’s work, but also some models by Gen Igarashi, which in the Japanese edition of the book have been superimposed onto actual photos of Hokkaido streets.

The latest book is called Mecha Samurai Empire, and is out in September.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

Advertisement

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

Advertisement

Advertisement