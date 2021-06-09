FFVII Remake Doors Look Much Better On PS5

Now that’s an effing door texture. Screenshot : Square Enix / Kotaku

One of my only complaints about the original release of Final Fantasy VII Remake was the texture pop-in and weird, blurry texture of Cloud’s apartment door in the Sector 7 slums. I am pleased to report that these issues have been resolved in the PlayStation 5 version, though Cloud still refuses to close the damn door.



How many minutes were wasted last year as Final Fantasy VII Remake players waited for the door texture of Cloud’s apartment to finally render? The path to the run-down flophouse room was filled with blurry signs that only sharpened when we got close, so it made sense that maybe that same phenomenon was making the apartment door look like smeared shit. Alas, this was not the case. The textures were just somehow horrible, pulling us briefly out of our drunken Final Fantasy VII Remake stupor so we could stare in horror at ugly reality.

The original ugly door, accept no substitute. Screenshot : Square Enix

What material was this? Why was the bottom half discolored? The answers to these questions eluded me, until now. The door is wooden with a protective metal guard bolted to the bottom, likely to protect it from the kicks of large, fashion-forward steel-toed boots.



Prettier inside and out. Screenshot : Square Enix / Kotaku

The outside of the newly-renovated/rendered door is even better. It’s got a trio of triangular metal hinges, that same kick guard, and even a blank name/number plate, in case proprietor Marle ever decides to hire an engraver.



The shadows are deeper and darker in the new version as well, judging from this screenshot. Screenshot : Square Enix / Kotaku

Unfortunately, as former Kotaku writer Maddy Myers pointed out last year, Cloud still cannot close doors. He can open them all day long, but the opposite action eludes him.



I think I can, I think I can. Screenshot : Square Enix / Kotaku

We can take from Cloud’s continued inability to close doors that the door texture is not a factor in his decision to leave them wide open. Maybe it’s just beyond his training. Or perhaps he’s simply accepted the fact that since the doors close automatically once nearly out of view, there’s just no point.



Magic door, or some sort of sinister Mako effect? Screenshot : Square Enix / Kotaku

Either way, rejoice Final Fantasy VII Remake fans. Our long door-based suffering has finally (mostly) come to an end.

