Kotaku Weekend Guide: 6 Awesome Games We Can't Wait To Escape Back Into

Hey you. Yes, you. How’s it going? Feeling okay? Taking care of yourself this week? Need some ideas for what to play? While it’s important not to hide from reality, no matter how harsh or sideways it gets, we also all need a happy place we can go to play, feel inspired, and recharge. Here are some Great Games that are Getting Us Through It.

Advertisement

If the following recommendations don’t spark your interest, there’s some other cool stuff that came out recently. Multiplayer skiing racer Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders had a surprise launch this week. Cozy witch sim Mika and the Witch’s Mountain also just came out. I’m personally looking forward to checking out 2D Soulslike sequel Ender Magnolia, and a new post-apocalyptic city builder called All Will Fall was just announced with a free playtest you can try to get into.

Speaking of free, incoming JRPGs The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II and Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero just got demos on console, while the inventive Soulslike deck battler Death Howl just received one on PC. Otherwise, here are six games we’re dipping back into this weekend and can’t recommend enough.