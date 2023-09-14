Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Collector’s Edition Costs An Astounding $350

During Sony’s latest State of Play on Thursday, Square Enix revealed a new gameplay trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the next entry in its FF7 Remake trilogy. The game looks very good and I’m excited to play it. Also announced Thursday: A $350 Collector’s Edition of the game. I’m…less excited about that.



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth continues after the events of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which took the first major section of 1997’s classic RPG Final Fantasy VII and translated it into an action-RPG. Remake’s storyline also changed up some details, both big and small, to create what appears to be a new timeline that is both separate from but somehow connected to that of the original game and its many spin-offs.

PlayStation / Square Enix

Today’s trailer for the upcoming Rebirth shows this new sequel will continue to shake things up, depicting Zack from Crisis Core carrying Cloud into a city, something that doesn’t happen in the original game. (Also…Cloud riding a Segway?)



Interesting stuff! Anyway, the new trailer looks cool, so you might be excited to pre-order the game ahead of its February 29, 2024 debut. About that. The standard edition of the game will cost $69.99, and the “deluxe” will be $99.99. But the biggest, most expensive version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the collector’s edition…and it costs more than a Nintendo Switch.

What’s included in the Collector’s Edition of FF7 Rebirth?

According to Square Enix’s official store, this pricey, $349.99 edition of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth comes with the following:

•Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - Deluxe Edition

Art BookMini SoundtrackSteelBook® Case •Large Collectible Statue

Approx. 48cm / 19 inches tall and depicting the iconic antagonist Sephiroth in highly detailed sculpting. The wing can be detached. •Moogle Trio Summoning Materia (DLC)

A summoning materia that can call “Moogle Trio” in the game. •Magic Pot Summoning Materia (DLC)

A summoning materia that can call “Magic Pot” in the game. •Accessory: Reclaimant Choker (DLC)

A choker with an effect of restoring HP when an enemy is defeated. •Armor: Orchid Bracelet (DLC)

A bracelet that gives courage to traverse an expanding world. •Armor: Midgar Bangle Mk. II (DLC)

A bracelet worn by travelers leaving Midgar.

So, does all of this sound like it’s worth $350? For some, the answer is probably yes. For others, a solid maybe. And for many out there, like me, the answer is a strong “nope.”



Personally, the prospect of a $350 edition of a video game makes me roll my eyes so hard they fall out of my head and I have to scramble around on the floor for a few minutes to pick them back up. But I’m also not a person who cares much for statues or collectibles. At the very least it’s nice that Square Enix is including a physical copy of the game in this pricey package!



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches on February 29, 2024 exclusively on PlayStation 5. The base game costs $70. The deluxe edition is $100. And as mentioned, the Collector’s Edition, at $350, costs more than an Xbox Series S.

