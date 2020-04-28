Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fender Is Making An Evangelion Themed Guitar

Brian Ashcraft
Image: AV Watch
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Designed after Evangelion character Asuka Langley Soryu’s plugsuit, this guitar is a limited edition Fender Telecaster with an anime flair.

Called the 2020 Evangelion Asuka Telecaster, it features all sorts of neat little details, like the number 2, referencing the Evangelion Unit 02 that Asuka pilots. There is also a Nerv logo tastefully placed on the back.

Image: AV Watch
Image: AV Watch
Image: AV Watch
Image: AV Watch
Image: AV Watch
Image: AV Watch

As AV Watch reports, the guitar will go on sale this July in Japan. It’s priced at 250,000 yen ($2,344).

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

