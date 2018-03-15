Today on Highlight reel we have conspicuous vans, unlucky grenades, rocket rides, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below.
- Prototype - Ultimate bio-weapon - Feedusurfetus
- Battlefield 1 - 15 kills in 35 seconds - Inf4mousR4zgriz
- MVC:I - GetKype/YLT_Cole/NinjaNam15
- Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst - Ksec taking a load off after beatdown - Gino Molinaro
- Rainbow Six Siege - wrong button - danya
- Monster Hunter: World - my buddy made an epic mount video worth every pair of eyes to see - (direct file) danielruntkim
- Monster Hunter: World - rude awakening - brydesign24
- Fortnite BR - how to escape sandwich - TheManual
- Fortnite BR - うおおおおお フォートナイト #PS4share - Rupa1027
- PUBG - Just my luck - Boginziliac
- PUBG - Unexpected success - (direct file) SashaAMoped
- PUBG - Most Creative hacker - OperatorDrewski
