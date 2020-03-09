Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Father Makes Death Stranding-Style Pod For His Baby

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:death stranding
death strandingcosplaykotakueastkojimahideo kojima
Illustration for article titled Father Makes iDeath Stranding/i-Style Pod For His Baby
Screenshot: 抖音

Shanghai cosplayer and cosplay prop builder The_Bai_Ying says he created a special pod to take his baby to the hospital because, according to him, the city’s air quality is bad. But don’t assume he is actually carting his child around in it.

The_Bai_Ying says he created a way to filter the air to protect his infant.

It apparently is a working air filter! He uploaded the footage to the local Chinese version of Tik-Tok, flipping on the filter and showing it in action.

Illustration for article titled Father Makes iDeath Stranding/i-Style Pod For His Baby
Screenshot: 抖音

He made it from a backpack, and there is a small screen where he can check the air quality.

Illustration for article titled Father Makes iDeath Stranding/i-Style Pod For His Baby
Screenshot: 抖音

Here he is with the child in the pod. There is a covered hole where he can stick his hand through into a glove and adjust things inside the pod.

Note the Umbrella Corp. logo on his outfit.
Screenshot: 抖音

This is not recommended! Do not copy this.

The_Bai_Ying has used both the #coronavirus and “DeathStranding tags, so his motivation and influence do appear apparent. However, it’s unclear if he’s being serious or just showing off a cool build like cosplays he previously made, such as a full-body Iron Man suit.

There isn’t footage of him going outside with the pod and his baby, so it’s likely that this could just be a cosplay-style build for Tik-Tok and not for daily use, with similar skepticism echoed elsewhere like on SoraNews.

However, he did film footage of himself wearing a hazmat suit in a Shanghai supermarket, where other folks simply had on sickness masks.

Illustration for article titled Father Makes iDeath Stranding/i-Style Pod For His Baby
Screenshot: 抖音
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

