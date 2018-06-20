Graphic: Niantic

A 71-year-old man and his adult son were arrested for allegedly assaulting another player they claimed had stolen their Gym and threw a Gatorade bottle at their car.



The father, Robert Matteuzzi, tracked down the man and then allegedly chucked back the Gatorade bottle, hitting him in the face. All three men reportedly got in a fight.

According to St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the incident was captured on video by a bystander. The paper described what unfolded:

A bystander took video of the encounter and caught Robert Matteuzzi holding the victim down while his son hit the victim’s head and face several times, [Kirkwood Police Officer Matthew] Waggoner wrote. The victim suffered cuts to his face, a ‘traumatic’ eye injury and a broken finger tip.

The elder Matteuzzi and his 31-year-old son Angelo Matteuzzi are now facing third-degree assault charges.

