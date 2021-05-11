Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Fatal Frame Returns As A...Pachinko Slot Machine

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Fatal Frame Returns As A...Pachinko Slot Machine
Screenshot: yamasa
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Hoping for a new Fatal Frame? Looks like you’re going to have to wait. In Japan, a new Fatal Frame pachislo (pachinko-slot) machine has been announced.

Advertisement

Developed by Tecmo, the first Fatal Frame debuted on the PS2 in 2001, while the most recent entry, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, was released on the Nintendo Wii in 2014.

You can see the debut trailer below, which features a warning for players about “shocking” scenes. It also features some fairly nice-looking cutscenes.

Shame they’re not in a game or a remake, though.

The teaser site does not mention when the machine will be released in pachinko parlors in Japan.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION