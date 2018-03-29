Today on Highlight Reel we have hectic Far Cry chaos, Sea of Thieves swashbuckling, Zelda trick shots and much more!
Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- A Way Out - confusing signs - Matthijs Deckers
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - ☆rock and roll~!☆ -Aquatic Ambi
- Rainbow Six Siege - roorii
- Sea of Thieves - Walking to the X is Overrated - seanpwns
- Sea of Thieves - Beating the Kobe! Crow’s Nest trick shot… - H4ZZ4RDOUS
- Sea of Thieves - Mid air person to cannonball collision! - icewillz
- Sea of Thieves - Distracted Sailing Awareness Day - Don’t Emote and Sail People, Its Not Worth It! - Nuuge20
- Far Cry 5 - BestGameEver - marie4558
- Far Cry 5 - Twisted89
- Far Cry 5 - Jump Nika Jump - rebebbiz & ophelianoir
- Far Cry 5 - So I went to save a civilian - TheStagGamer
- Far Cry 5 - the strongest deputy in the world - progexe
- Far Cry 5 - i’ll just close this - Jimmu109
- Far Cry 5 - Matrix - Skids2r
- Far Cry 5 - eeeehhhhuuuuuhhhhhh - TMoney
