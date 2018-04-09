Today on Highlight Reel we have rocket rides, Far Cry 5 glitches, flying Zelda monsters, and much more!
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - Man, I really do not like snakes, and this one wasn’t even alive. - Hexlicious
- Breath of the Wild - #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch HOLY HELL WHAT DID I JUST WITNESS??? - ThisIsTake10
- Fortnite BR - Spawn killing at its finest - (direct file) c-jah
- Fortnite BR - Your move, @TSM_Myth- Fickle_Platypus (Twitch)
- Monster Hunter: World - 打上花火【開花】の正しい使い方 #MHW #PS4share - Inomate456
- Monster Hunter: World - Killer Dance Moves #MHWorld #PS4share - R8_Core
- Monster Hunter: World - surprise - Yunze Du
- Far Cry 5 - (direct file) Joseph DiPierno
- Far Cry 5 - random cougar - Nick Jacobson
- Far Cry 5 - Death From Above! - Matthew Komorowski
- Far Cry 5 - High Noon - (direct file) volkan soykok
- Far Cry 5 - Voodoo170
- Far Cry 5 - Extreme towing - Ice Box
- Far Cry 5 - One in a Million Bazooka shot - Patryk Sieczkowski
- Far Cry 5 - Cling to life - FusionKiller21
- Far Cry 5 - Endless journey - Михаил Андрющенко
- Far Cry 5 - The Most Dangerous Part Of The Course - (direct file) 443694214
- Sea of Thieves - Nuclear Cannonballs Are Scary - NomNom FishBird
- Sea of Thieves - PEGBODY - Chromagon (Part 1, ) (Part 2)
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!