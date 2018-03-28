Far Cry 5’s Arcade Mode brings the series’ level editor back into the mix and now lets you create custom single player, co-op and multiplayer maps. It has potential for people to build cool stuff, but is a bit rough in these early days right after the game’s release.

Over 9,000 items and structures are available to choose from including assets from other Ubisoft titles like Far Cry 4, Far Cry Primal, Watch Dogs, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Unity. You can choose from pretty boring things like skeletons from Assassin’s Creed or TV’s from Watch Dogs but you can also add colonial houses and massive skyscrapers to your map too. You can make more traditional style levels with objectives like clearing out outposts or reaching a designated waypoint for players to complete either alone or with a friend in co-op. Multiplayer maps for up to 12 people are also possible although as of right now, your only options are Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch. The level editor itself is really complex although compared to PC, the console’s interface feels particularly cumbersome.

I break down Arcade mode in the video above. I’ve also been playing it a bit. The maps I tried were a mixture of already-made levels from Ubisoft themselves and some rougher ones from fans. Most aren’t that fun at the moment. Far Cry 5 did just come out so I’m sure it’ll take some time for the good stuff to make its way on everyone’s radar. Check out the video above to see it all in action and some early drafts of what will inevitably be my masterpiece: my turkey survival level.