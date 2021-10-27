Everyone knows that Ubisoft games are full of things to do. In Far Cry 6, there’s a lot to see, too. To wit: Last night, while exploring the open-world shooter’s El Este region, I stumbled upon what I’m pretty sure—like, 99 percent sure—is a reference to 2016’s Far Cry Primal, the series spinoff set in the Stone Age.



Far Cry 6, which came out earlier this month for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, is no stranger to easter eggs. Within days of release, players stumbled upon an unmistakable reference to Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft’s other open-world series about slowly completing a million-item-long to-do list. On the top of an otherwise innocuous tower, you’d find a ledge with a bale of hay directly underneath it on the ground. If you stood on the ledge, you’d hear an eagle screech—the universal sign for “jump here!” in that series.

Spoiler: It doesn’t work.

By comparison, the Far Cry Primal easter egg is far more innocent, showing up a series of monuments on an idyllic outcropping by the Isabel Steppes army base. There are giant statues of wooly mammoths:

A smaller one of a sabertooth tiger:



And an exhibit of some humans spearing...uhh, look, I’ll be honest, I’m not sure what the heck that creature is:



If you want to see it all yourself, go here:



I’ve never played Far Cry Primal, though I understand it to be a spinoff that pushed the envelope in its setting (a forest one bazillion years ago) but not much else. Obviously there are no guns, but the game’s liberal take on how bows-and-arrows work more than made up for it. According to Kotaku’s scientific rankings, Primal is the sixth-best Far Cry game.



Still, I’m a huge sucker for little secrets tucked away in big games, and got a real kick out of stumbling on a Primal easter egg. Far Cry 6’s map is massive (after more than 20 hours of gameplay, I’ve defogged about 40 percent of the world) so I’m sure I’ll stumble upon even more references like this as I explore. Fingers crossed for any evidence of Splinter Cell, of course, but I’m not holding my breath.

