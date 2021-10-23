Way back in 2004 a then-unknown developer called Crytek released the first game in what would become the Far Cry series, wowing players with its impressive visuals and sprawling, outdoor maps. Crytek moved on to creating the Crysis series, Ubisoft bought up Far Cry and continues to make new entries to this day. Some 15 years and 11 games later, the franchise’s mix of open-world exploration and over-the-top FPS action continues to make it one of Ubisoft’s most popular.

Every Far Cry game likely has its fans, but some are definitely better than others. So, with the recent release of Far Cry 6, it seemed like a perfect time to revisit every Far Cry game and rank ‘em from worst to best.