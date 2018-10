Far Cry 5's arcade mode lets you build custom maps, and not all of them have to be set in the wilds of Montana. Some of them can be set on the outskirts of City 17.



This map, called Lost Coast, is a fantastic recreation of the classic Half-Life 2 level. It can’t replicate everything, so there are still Far Cry items and enemies, but the stage itself—and the background especially—look great.

Including the little aerial tussle at the end was a nice touch.