Darling In The Franxx fans are remixing a touching scene from the latest episode into an internet joke that made me laugh so hard I cried.



At the end of the latest episode of horny mech anime Darling In The Franxx, Hiro and Zero Two finally get to have a heartfelt conversation that the show has been building up to. It’s touching, and a perfect way to leave things before the show takes a short hiatus.

Despite how earnest this moment is, fans also noticed that the mouth movement for Zero Two and Hiro are easy to manipulate to make them look like they’re saying other things. Like quoting the internet ancient “Dog of Wisdom” video:

People have run with this. I have no idea why, but it makes me laugh to the point of tears. There’s something about Zero Two’s giant puppy dog eyes that just get me. I legitimately wiped tears from my eyes after watching this:

Advertisement

I could spend all day watching variations on this joke. When is someone going to make Zero Two and Hiro say Tim Rogers’ famous sign off, though? They may have been born stupid, however, they will not die hungry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

YouTuber Connor Brownlee couldn’t decide on what to remix this clip to, so they made a two minute video of everything they could think of. Enjoy: