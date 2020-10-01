Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Fans Think They Hear The Final Fantasy "Prelude" In Genshin Impact

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:genshin impact
genshin impactfinal fantasyrpg
2
1
Illustration for article titled Fans Think They Hear The iFinal Fantasy/i Prelude In iGenshin Impact/i
Screenshot: Genshin Impact
While, yes, Genshin Impact is more than a Breath of the Wild clone, the free-to-play RPG’s background music is reminiscent of another iconic game’s theme song, say some fans. 

As reported on Japanese site Hachima, it’s been pointed out that the music during the menu screen below seems to apparently resemble the Final FantasyPrelude.” Other fans on Twitter also claim to hear the Prelude. Have a listen and judge for yourself. 

And the Final Fantasy tune.

You kind of have to ignore the singing in the Genshin Impact background music until the harp kicks on. But it seems to be in a different key, and this might be more of an homage? Maybe? Well, what do you think? 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

Popsicle

Sounds like it's very inspired by Prelude. (If not a copy but the chords are changed enough so that it sounds like a homage)