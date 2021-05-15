Fans Have Translated All Of The Native American Dialogue In Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Screenshot : Ubisoft

Fans working with experts have translated all of the Kanien’kehá:ka dialogue that appears in the Vinland section of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.



Around the halfway point or so of the massive Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Evior takes a trip to Vinland, an area of coastal North America. During her time in Vinland she meets the Kanien’kehá:ka, or the Mohawk people. She doesn’t understand their language and the game doesn’t provide a translation, so unless you speak the language, you’ll be just as lost as Eivor. However, the native people you meet are speaking a real language and Ubisoft worked closely with a Kanien’kehá:ka language consultant to make sure they got it right. So translating this dialogue would provide us an interesting new insight into how these people reacted to Eivor and what they thought about the situation.

The Assassin’s Creed superfans over at Access The Animus decided to do just that. The group worked with Kanien’kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Center to help properly translate all of the Native American dialogue featured in the game. Access The Animus also helpfully provides some extra context for some of the dialogue, showing how it is connecting to Assassin’s Creed Rogue and Assassin’s Creed III.



You won’t be shocked to hear that when you first arrive in Vinland the Kanien’kehá:ka don’t trust you. That makes sense considering the main reason Eivor is here is to stop some assholes who invaded this land to steal from it.

This isn’t the first time Access The Animus has helped translate a language in Assassin’s Creed. Early this year, the group was able to finally crack the made-up Isu language featured in multiple Assassin’s Creed games.