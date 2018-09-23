Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

A fan with a lot of time on their hands has recreated The White Stripes’s classic “Seven Nation Army,” which was released 15 years ago, with the sound effects from Battlefield V.

I have a fascination with this kind of thing. I love the idea of recreating recognizable music with tools that definitely were not designed for making music, and the sound effects from Battlefield V are maybe the furthest thing from music that you can find.

And yet this work by UMadBroYolo is very easily recognizable as “Seven Nation Army.” It is the song. Like some kind of video game cover-obsessed STOMP, this is a brilliant showcase of what a bunch of sounds can do.