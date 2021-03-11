Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Fan Reimagines The Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Remakes

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Fan Reimagines The Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Remakes
Screenshot: Millenniumloops

Earlier this year, Game Freak announced Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These remakes used a chibi-3D art style but still kept the top-down point of view while exploring the Sinnoh region.

Some liked the art style, while others were less thrilled. You can see how the remakes compare with the original Diamond and Pearl. 

YouTuber Millenniumloops did a reimagining of the trailer, which took about a week’s worth of work. Note that this is not a game, just a fan-made trailer!

“I decided to make a re-imagined trailer of the Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl games the way I wanted them to be,” wrote the YouTuber. “This is just my take on it. I have used models from previous Pokémon games as well as some things that I created myself.”

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

