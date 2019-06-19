Last year, a group of Half-Life fans announced that they were going to be taking former Valve writer Marc Laidlaw’s Episode 3 synopsis and turning it into an actual game. A year later and things are looking good!



The team behind Project Borealis have released this update video that shows all the work they’ve been able to do so far, ranging from concept art to level design to physics trickery, which is my favourite because look what they’ve done to the Gravity Gun:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

I’m also very into the fluffy arctic headcrabs:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

There’s a complete rundown of where they’re at here:

While there’s a full (and obviously still very much work-in-progress) gameplay showcase here: