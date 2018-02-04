Libertalia is a good board game about duelling pirates. It can also, with a bit of fiddling, be turned into a recreation of Super Smash Bros.



This is Super Smash Brothers: TableTop, by jowhee13, where players assemble teams of Nintendo characters then go at it, hurling items and dealing damage while trying to avoid having their own guys K.O.’d.

It’s not as literal a recreation as we’ve seen in other tabletop efforts, like the Amiibo-using BattleCON, but it keeps a lot of the same themes, and being built atop Libertalia helps because Libertalia is great.



Advertisement

What I like most, though, is the work that’s gone into converting the game, with each card and mat now given a complete Smash Bros. makeover.

You can see more pics of the conversion here.