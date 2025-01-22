Family Guy Creator Explains One Of Its Most Random Jokes

In a season 4 episiode of Family Guy, as a panic room begins filling up with water, Peter Griffin makes a death bed confession: He “did not care” for The Godfather. His family loses it and an inane argument about the iconic film ensues, eventually leading Peter to utter the enigmatic and now memed-to-death line, “It insists upon itself.” Nearly two decades later, the show’s creator, Seth McFarlane, finally explains what it means.

“Since this has been trending, here’s a fun fact: ‘It insists upon itself’ was a criticism my college film history professor used to explain why he didn’t think ‘The Sound of Music’ was a great film,” McFarlane wrote on X this week. “First-rate teacher, but I never quite followed that one.” The joke isn’t that Peter is all of a sudden being an erudite critic as the family prepares to drown from his latest idiotic stunt. It’s just a funny-sounding bunch of words that sounds like it should mean something but actually doesn’t.

Family Guy superfans have been trying to decipher a deeper meaning for years, with discussions perennially sprouting up on forums, subreddits, and social media. Sometimes the phrase just starts trending as users riff while passing idle moments gazing at their phones. Even now, people still maintain that Peter was on to something and they know exactly what he meant.

“This is why I did not like Jackson’s Lord of the Rings,” one person responded. “It slaps you in the face and shouts ‘This is an epic masterpiece! Appreciate it!’ I did not. He learned and toned it down a bit for the sequels.” What?

“My interpretation of ‘it insists upon itself’ is, when you’re watching it, you get the feeling that one of the intents behind the film was, ‘This is SUPPOSED to be good,’” wrote another. “There are many ways that you can try to be good without trying to be good, namely bucking trends. Insisting upon itself means it hit all the notes a ‘good’ movie “should.’”

The episode 77 gag ends with Peter revealing he hasn’t even finished The Godfather and prefers 1986's The Money Pit starring Tom Hanks and Shelley Long instead. The punchline is that movie sucks, too.

