Fallout Season 2 Is Done Filming So Walton Goggins Is Free Once More

Fallout’s highly anticipated Season 2 is done filming as confirmed by some of the stars of the show, including The Ghoul himself, Walton Goggins, who is now free to rip off all those prosthetics and smile. And that’s nice. I’m happy for you, Mr. Goggins.

Amazon and Bethesda’s live-action Fallout TV show show premiered back in April 2024 to positive reviews from critics and (most) fans. The post-apocalyptic series was also nominated for a ton of awards, won two Emmys, and was one of the most watched TV shows of 2024. Its success led to a massive surge in popularity for basically every Fallout game currently available. So nobody was shocked to learn that shortly after Fallout premiered, Amazon ordered a second season. That next season will be set, at least partially, in New Vegas, as teased by the season one finale. Since then, we’ve seen some sets from season 2's version of New Vegas leak online. And now we know that filming for the upcoming season has wrapped.

On May 8, the official Fallout TV show Twitter account posted the message: “Achievement unlocked! Fallout Season 2 has wrapped production.” Included in that post was a short video of Walton Goggins, who plays The Ghoul, ripping off all his prosthetics and makeup. By the end he has got most of it off and can be seen smiling.

Elsewhere, Ella Purnell—who plays Lucy in Fallout—posted on Instagram that the show had wrapped production. She also shared a selfie with Kyle MacLachlan, who plays her dad in the series. I’m very jealous that she gets to hang out with MacLachlan while making Fallout. That sounds awesome. I’d be willing to wear some gross ghoul prosthetics to get a chance like that.

Fallout season 2 doesn’t yet have a release date. It will likely not be available on Amazon Prime until early 2026.

