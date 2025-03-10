Fallout Season 2 Set Leaks Reveal First Look At New Vegas

Fallout’s first season ended with a big tease: New Vegas would be featured in the next season. And now, thanks to some new set leaks, we’ve got our first shaky look at New Vegas as it will appear in Fallout season 2 on Amazon Prime.

Amazon and Bethesda’s live-action Fallout TV show show premiered back in April 2024 to rave reviews from critics and (most) fans. The show was nominated for a ton of awards, was one of the most watched TV shows last year, and led to a massive surge in popularity for basically every Fallout game currently available. So it was no surprise that shortly after Fallout’s first few episodes, Amazon picked the show up for a second season. The final episode of the show’s first season showed a a character in a power suit running off to New Vegas and if you were worried this tease wouldn’t be paid off in the season two, new set photos should set your mind at ease. Yes, New Vegas will be in Fallout’s next season.

TikTok user Onzo1313 has recently been sharing some videos of Fallout season 2's New Vegas set. In the videos we can clearly see a neon-lit slice of the iconic strip, complete with a Lucky 38 casino sign. If you’ve played Fallout: New Vegas you know that’s the resort of Mr. House, a character who was teased in the first season of the show.

Some online speculate that the sets seen in Onzo1313's videos were built for pre-war flashback moments, which is possible as everything does look a bit too neat for the post-apocalypse and there seem to be clean, drivable cars on the street. However, another video seems to give us our first look at New Vegas as it appears in the video games. You can see a rusty, cobbled-together sign that says “Welcome to the strip.” This is the nicer area of New Vegas in the video games, and getting in isn’t cheap.

Of course, it’s hard to discern much more from these shaky videos and leaks and we don’t know precisely how New Vegas will be featured in Fallout’s next season. But regardless, I’m excited to see such an iconic and famous piece of Fallout turned into real sets. Fallout’s dedication to real, hand-built sets and not just relying on CG backgrounds is something I really appreciated about season one, and it seems we’ll be getting more of that in season 2 when it arrives at some yet-to-be-announced date in the future.

