News

Fallout 76 Boss Teases Future Fallout Season 2 Crossovers

This time around, Bethesda seems to have more plans to connect the games to the show

By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Fallout 76 Boss Teases Future Fallout Season 2 Crossovers
Image: Amazon / Bethesda / Kotaku

2018's online MMO Fallout 76 wasn’t a smash hit right out of the gate. In fact, it was a complete mess. But over the years, after updates added NPCs and new areas to explore, the game turned into something pretty cool. And now, the director behind Fallout 76 is teasing future plans involving the next season of Amazon’s live-action Fallout show.

When Amazon’s Fallout show landed last year, it quickly became one of the biggest shows of 2024. It was nominated for a bunch of awards, won some of them, made all the old Fallout games super popular again, and quickly got picked up for a second season that is set to arrive in December. But one thing that didn’t happen around the launch of the show was the reveal of a new Fallout game or any kind of big updates for previous games tied into the Amazon series. (The mobile game got a tiny tie-in update.) This time around, it sounds like Bethesda has some actual crossover plans with the show and at least one game.

“We’re always focused on the game,” Fallout 76 creative director Jon Rush told Variety. “I think a distinct trait of the ‘Fallout 76’ game is that we’re the furthest back in time. And it’s kind of funny, because the [Fallout show] is the furthest into the future. So there’s a lot of room where we don’t necessarily need to overlap. There are some things that we could overlap the stories, that could exist, but we largely try to keep those pretty simple.”

Fallout Season 2 Teaser

Rush explained that the show is “great” at telling a Fallout story as it is made by “big fans” of the franchise. As such, the games and shows go “together really well.” And that brings people from the Amazon series to the games. And some of these people will likely be expecting some content from the series, which Rush teased might be happening.

“Lining things up with the seasonal releases of the show, it’s stuff that we talk about all the time, and we do have plans for things here and there,” said Rush. “I’m not going to go into detail on any of those now, but the two teams do talk to one another.”

So I doubt Lucy will appear in Fallout 76, the timeline doesn’t support it. And fans are already mad about the Fallout timeline as it is. But it does sound like everyone involved with the show and games understands this time around how huge the series is and that doing some crossover content would be smart. There have been rumors for a while now about a Fallout 3 or New Vegas remaster. And season two of Fallout will feature New Vegas. Hmmm... something to think about.

