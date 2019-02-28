There are lots of bottles of beer, whiskey, and other instruments of intoxication already scattered throughout the rolling hills of Fallout 76’s West Virginia, but on March 12 players will be able to start making their own.



Today’s Inside the Vault article sheds light on how the whole thing will work. The update, originally teased last week, will introduce Biv, a bartending robot who resides on the fringes of Vault-Tec University’s Scorch-infested campus. There you’ll be able to chat him up and gain access to a new quest called Wasted on Nukashine. Completing it will give players access to the blueprint to construct a brew station workbench at their campsite and proceed to never again shut up about their favorite kind of bitters.

This brew station can be used to produce a range of alcoholic beverages, including the following beers, spirits, and mixed drinks, each of which produces different effects depending on how long you age them:



Hoppy Hunter Fresh Effects: Increased scope stability and damage versus animals, but reduced VATS accuracy. Tick Blood Tequila Sunrise Effect: Your successful melee attacks have a chance to inflict you with a disease but may also refill your hunger meter. Firecracker Whiskey Fresh Effect: Your melee attacks will result in self-immolation, damaging both you and your attackers.

Vintage Effect: In addition to its fresh effects, Firecracker Whiskey will set enemies on fire from your ballistic and melee attacks.

You’ll need the recipes to create these and other drinks, which can be obtained by completing the daily quests handed out by Biv. Why bother trying to rebuild society when you can just cook up some authentic Appalachian hooch instead? If I was forced to live in Fallout 76, I’d spend most of my time getting blitzed too.