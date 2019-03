Fallout 76 is coming to Steam “later this year.” Bethesda announced its plans to bring the beleaguered multiplayer spin-off—which released on Bethesda’s own launcher last year—to Valve’s service in a tweet. It also reaffirmed plans to bring future games Rage 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, and Doom Eternal to Steam as well.