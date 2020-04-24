Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fallout 76 Devs Want To Add Pets To The Game

Ethan Gach
Filed to:Fallout 76
Fallout 76falloutbethesdaupdatepetskotakucore
Screenshot: Mikael Hertell (Bethesda)

The dream of having a pet Deathclaw to cuddle with only cold Appalachia nights could soon be a reaility.

Fallout 76's developers did an AMA on Reddit yesterday addressing all sorts of questions about the game and its future. While some things like expanded camp building budgets and additional NPCs could be a ways off, others, like pets, seem a lot closer to finally happening.

“Edible ones? I kid,” wrote Fallout 76 project lead Jeff Gardiner in response to a question about them. “Now that we have our companions system in the game, we are looking to add pets as well.” Whether that means later this year or farther down the road remains to be seen.

Fallout 76 already does have a make-shift pet system of sorts with special animal-related perks you can upgrade to pacify enemies and get them to follow you around. It’s how some pet-lovers have already managed to turn Fallout 76 into a weird, post-apocalyptic rendition of Pokemon. These players deserve to finally get proper pets that won’t randomly glitch out or run off and get themselves killed.

And the rest of us all deserve a Fallout game in which you can finally pet a Deathclaw.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

