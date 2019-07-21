Joel Burgess, currently at Ubisoft, previously worked on Fallout 4 at Bethesda, and this week shared a very elaborate Easter egg (or, to be more accurate, series of Easter eggs hidden within each other) that he snuck into the game based on System Shock, Gone Home’s Steve Gaynor and Hideo Kojima’s Snatcher.

That’s pretty cool, sure, but what’s more interesting is Burgess’ follow-up tweets, in which he gives his thoughts on implementing Easter Eggs in video games as a senior developer, and examples of rules regarding their use which he’s employed on other releases.

It’s a really good read, as it explains considerations made towards stuff like tone and setting.

I know he says it’s subjective, but I think that’s a pretty good rule!