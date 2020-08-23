Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fall Guys Is Coming To Phones (In China At Least)

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
fall guys
fall guysmobilechinakotaku core
Image: Fall Guys

Fall Guys, which has only just launched on PC and PS4, is also coming to mobile phones at some point in the future, with Chinese publisher Bilibili announcing that they’ve secured the rights to the game’s release in the region.

The news was first announced to Western observers by analyst Daniel Ahmad:

This comes despite the fact that the game’s developers, Mediatonic, had to last week release a statement/warning about scams related to mobile versions of the game:

While this news would obviously only relate to China, it sure would be weird for a mobile version to be developed and only released in one market, when Fall Guys, with its breezy format and simple controls (and even new games taking advantage of a phone’s capabilities, like gyroscopes), would be perfect for phones everywhere.

In the meantime, Bilibili’s page for the game is here.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

radzprower
RadzPrower

There’s also Nintendo Switch SDK files on Steam version of Fall Guys as well. It’s possibly just a mistake they are included, but even if a mistake, it would be an odd mistake if they were not at least experimenting with getting it on Switch.