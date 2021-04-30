Fall Guys Delayed On Xbox, Switch

Image : Mediatonic

Although Fall Guys, the jellybean battle royale developed by newly acquired Epic Games studio Mediatonic, has been playable on PC and PlayStation consoles since August 2020, it’s going to miss its planned summer release on Xbox and Switch.

Advertisement

“This delay gives our team some time to add features like crossplay, so when we add new platforms, players will be able to stumble in harmony with their pals, regardless of their platform of choice,” Mediatonic explained today.

Fall Guys ( YouTube

Since its release last year, Fall Guys has been consistently updated with new stages and cosmetics, including crossover promotions with properties like Sonic the Hedgehog, Godzilla, and Among Us. The game’s ongoing retro future-themed fourth season, “Fall Guys 4041,” introduced new team-based modes and daily challenges for reaching the increased level cap.



“Your gameplay isn’t changing, and neither is our mission to bring Fall Guys to as many players as possible,” Mediatonic said at the time of its acquisition by Epic Games. “Each season, we’ll continue to expand the game with new content, features, rounds, and costumes.”