Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Fall Guys’ Crossover With Sonic The Hedgehog Is, Uh, Something Else

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Fall Guys
Fall GuysSonic the HedgehogSonicMediatonicSegacrossovercostumeKotaku Core
7
Save
Illustration for article titled iFall Guys/i’ Crossover With iSonic The Hedgehog/i Is, Uh, Something Else
Image: Mediatonic

Despite the horrorshow that’s supposedly hiding beneath its contestants’ bean-shaped facades, Fall Guys is a pretty cute game with some neat costumes. I’m not quite sure how I feel about the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog crossover, though.

Advertisement

Fall Guys will get a Sonic-themed costume on October 14, Mediatonic and Sega announced during a joint stream this morning. The top and bottom of the outfit are purchased separately and, when combined, look completely normal at first but become uncomfortable upon further examination.

Illustration for article titled iFall Guys/i’ Crossover With iSonic The Hedgehog/i Is, Uh, Something Else
Image: Mediatonic
Advertisement

The developers at Mediatonic definitely got Sonic’s “one eye, two pupils” thing right, but I’m a little concerned with the obvious segmentation between the top and bottom of the costume. It looks like a mouth. Is the mouth going to open? I hope not.

Much like Fall Guys’ previous crossovers with games like Half-Life, Hotline Miami, and Team Fortress 2, the separate pieces of the Sonic costume will cost five crowns each, meaning the entire outfit will run you ten crowns. That’s a lot of wins for something so unsettling.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Pet Fish Discovers Glitch In Pokémon Sapphire

Crackdown 2 Developer Is Now Called Rockstar Dundee

Star Wars: Squadrons Players Want Star Wars: Squadrons Players To Stop Ramming Ships

DISCUSSION

yodasneglectedbrother
Yoda’s Neglected Brother