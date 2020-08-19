Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Fall Guys Celebrates 1 Million Twitter Followers With A Yellow Team Tornado

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Fall Guys
Fall GuysMediatonicDevolver DigitalTwitterOne MIllionkotakucore
1
Save
The stuff of blue and red nightmares.
Gif: Fall Guys Twitter

The Twitter for bean-flavored battle royale Fall Guys reached one million followers today, prompting the popular account to unleash a video depicting a nightmarish version of the Egg Scramble mini-game in which everyone is yellow team. Or a dream-come-true, depending on where your alliance lies.

Advertisement

Me, I always end up on team yellow, so the celebratory video is like watching drops of pure gold rain from the sky. Sure, half of them will steal eggs from their teammates for no reason and the other half will run ahead during the ball-pushing team game thinking that they’re somehow helping, but the rest will *does math* nevermind.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

E3 Apologizes After Sexist Tweet Gets Ratioed

Welcome To Cosplay, Kotaku's Website About...Cosplay

Why There's An Xbox One Game Stuck To My Ceiling

Lord Of The Rings: Battle For Middle Earth Is Being Remade By Fans, And It Looks Fantastic

DISCUSSION

VGIRoller
VGIRoller

It seems yellow team is the default for players who are playing alone and not in parties. That’s why they are losers - they don’t know the power of friendship :(