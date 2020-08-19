Fall Guys Celebrates 1 Million Twitter Followers With A Yellow Team Tornado

The stuff of blue and red nightmares. Gif : Fall Guys Twitter

The Twitter for bean-flavored battle royale Fall Guys reached one million followers today, prompting the popular account to unleash a video depicting a nightmarish version of the Egg Scramble mini-game in which everyone is yellow team. Or a dream-come-true, depending on where your alliance lies.

Me, I always end up on team yellow, so the celebratory video is like watching drops of pure gold rain from the sky. Sure, half of them will steal eggs from their teammates for no reason and the other half will run ahead during the ball-pushing team game thinking that they’re somehow helping, but the rest will *does math* nevermind.