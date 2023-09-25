Your Fall 2023 Anime Guide: What To Watch And Where It's Streaming

Fall is here, and amid the witchy fashion statements and an onslaught of pumpkin spice-infused beverages comes yet another crop of new TV anime. What’s good? What will suck? That remains to be seen, but after checking out all the new trailers we’re starting to get some ideas. The fruit of our labors is the following handy guide to this season’s bounty of fresh anime to help you cut through the noise and cherry-pick shows to add to your watchlist. We’ll let you know where you can stream them, too.

Advertisement

Unlike last season’s show lineup, which had way too many isekais and collectively felt like a bit of an afterthought when airing alongside supernatural shonen juggernaut Jujutsu Kaisen, this season’s crop of anime looks to shake things up with long-awaited adaptations of beloved manga like Naoki Urasawa’s Pluto, whatever the hell Nier creator Yoko Taro’s typically bizarre new battle royale anime series has to offer, the return of Netflix’s Castlevania series, and the anime adaptation of the new Shonen Jump action-romance series Undead Unluck.

Suffice it to say, you’ll walk out of here with at least four shows added to your watchlist. Without further ado, here’s your fall anime guide.