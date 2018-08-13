It’s one thing for a gaming pro’s parents to know about the game their offspring play, but quite another thing for granny to also be well versed.



As Twitter user Mixen614 pointed out, in a documentary about Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, the LoL pro’s grandma showed how closely she follows her grandson and esports.

She totally gets it.



She doesn’t just watch him play matches on TV but would stay up with him while he played at home.

This is rather touching.

