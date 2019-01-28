Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Karl Vesterberg is a freelance artist from Sweden who has a particular thing for fictional hand-drawn maps and city illustrations.

This is the kind of work you normally see on a map screen, or board game board, or coffee table guide book, and it is very much my fetish.

In addition to the fantasy stuff, though, Vesterberg has also been working with the National Archives of Sweden in Gothenburg to “produce visual representations that mediate the written and visual source material to Gothenburg’s history from the 17th to 20th century.”

You can see more of Vesterberg’s work at his personal site.

