FairTube, a group pushing for YouTubers to unionize that has backing from the largest trade union in the EU, has commented on YouTube’s controversial new terms of the service. The new terms give the company “sole discretion” to remove videos that are “no longer commercially viable,” which has led to renewed calls for unionization from various YouTubers. “When the platform operator reserves the right to deactivate an account at their sole discretion according to vague or unspecified criteria, with no right to contest, workers are living in a Kafkaesque algorithmic bureaucracy,” a FairTube and IG Metall rep told Kotaku. Read the rest in my updated story.



