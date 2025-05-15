Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

PlayStation's Fairgame$ Reportedly Delayed As Studio Head Leaves

Jade Raymond is out at Haven amid more live service woes

playstation
By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Robbers appear out of purple smoke.
Screenshot: Haven Studios / Sony

Sony’s slate of live service PlayStation games continues to crack. The multiplayer heist shooter Fairgame$ has reportedly been delayed after concerns following an external test and the head of the first-party studio making it, Jade Raymond, has left the company.

Suggested Reading

Nintendo Of America President Won't Commit To Switch 2 Staying $450 After Launch
GTA 6 Needed More Time To Achieve Vision With 'No Limits' And Probably Won't Be Delayed Again
Artist Shocked To Find Her Poster Designs From 2017 In Bungie's Marathon: 'A Major Company Has Deemed It Easier To Pay A Designer To Imitate Or Steal My Work Than To Write Me An Email'
The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Nintendo Of America President Won't Commit To Switch 2 Staying $450 After Launch
GTA 6 Needed More Time To Achieve Vision With 'No Limits' And Probably Won't Be Delayed Again
Artist Shocked To Find Her Poster Designs From 2017 In Bungie's Marathon: 'A Major Company Has Deemed It Easier To Pay A Designer To Imitate Or Steal My Work Than To Write Me An Email'
The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Bloomberg reports that the first-party PlayStation 5 game was originally aiming to come out in fall of 2025 but is now coming sometime in 2026. That delay is apparently the result of internal concerns about the game’s development following outside testing. Fairgame$ is being made by Haven Studios, a Montreal-based team formed of ex-Google Stadia devs that Sony acquired in 2022. It was being run by Raymond, a veteran of Assassin’s Creed and EA Motive. Not anymore.

Advertisement

Related Content

9 Things We Just Learned About Sony’s Big Playstation Plans
Sony Explains Why The PS Portal Ain’t The Vita 2

Related Content

9 Things We Just Learned About Sony’s Big Playstation Plans
Sony Explains Why The PS Portal Ain’t The Vita 2

“Jade Raymond has been an incredible partner and visionary force in founding Haven Studios,” a spokesperson for Sony told Bloomberg in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for her leadership and contributions, and we wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

Advertisement

Fairgame$ was revealed back in a 2023 PlayStation showcase with little detail about what the game would consist of. It was situated around class warfare and “emergent sandbox gameplay,” with shades of Robin Hood meets Payday 2 if it were made by Ubisoft. The studio behind it was formed in 2021 shortly after Google shut down its internal development teams, previously led by Raymond, following the failure of its cloud gaming platform Stadia.

Advertisement

Sony is sticking by Fairgame$ for now and has appointed Marie-Eve Danis and Pierre-François Sapinski as co-studio heads. But the console maker’s once-ambitious live service strategy continues to look like a mess following the 2023 cancellation of The Last of Us Online and the unprecedented un-releasing of hero shooter Concord last year. Sony also canned an online God of War spin-off and a co-op shooter at Bend Studio earlier this year.

.