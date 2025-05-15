PlayStation's Fairgame$ Reportedly Delayed As Studio Head Leaves

Sony’s slate of live service PlayStation games continues to crack. The multiplayer heist shooter Fairgame$ has reportedly been delayed after concerns following an external test and the head of the first-party studio making it, Jade Raymond, has left the company.

Bloomberg reports that the first-party PlayStation 5 game was originally aiming to come out in fall of 2025 but is now coming sometime in 2026. That delay is apparently the result of internal concerns about the game’s development following outside testing. Fairgame$ is being made by Haven Studios, a Montreal-based team formed of ex-Google Stadia devs that Sony acquired in 2022. It was being run by Raymond, a veteran of Assassin’s Creed and EA Motive. Not anymore.

“Jade Raymond has been an incredible partner and visionary force in founding Haven Studios,” a spokesperson for Sony told Bloomberg in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for her leadership and contributions, and we wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

Fairgame$ was revealed back in a 2023 PlayStation showcase with little detail about what the game would consist of. It was situated around class warfare and “emergent sandbox gameplay,” with shades of Robin Hood meets Payday 2 if it were made by Ubisoft. The studio behind it was formed in 2021 shortly after Google shut down its internal development teams, previously led by Raymond, following the failure of its cloud gaming platform Stadia.

Sony is sticking by Fairgame$ for now and has appointed Marie-Eve Danis and Pierre-François Sapinski as co-studio heads. But the console maker’s once-ambitious live service strategy continues to look like a mess following the 2023 cancellation of The Last of Us Online and the unprecedented un-releasing of hero shooter Concord last year. Sony also canned an online God of War spin-off and a co-op shooter at Bend Studio earlier this year.

