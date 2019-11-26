Facebook has purchased Beat Games, the studio behind virtual reality rhythm game Beat Saber. The developers will “continue to work on Beat Saber across all currently supported platforms”.
Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.