Face Zero is an artist based in Seoul.



You can see more of Face Zero’s art at their ArtStation, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission 35% Off Bose Soundlink Headphones Sounds good

These headphones have stunning sound range and quality, up to 15 hours of playtime, can switch between two Bluetooth devices at a time, and look great. Buy for $149 from Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement