Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Exploud!



Exploud Details

Type: Normal

Average Height: 4‘ 11"

Average Weight: 185.2 lbs.

First Added In Generation III

You’ve probably heard of the Butterfly Effect. Not the terrible movie starring Ashton Kutcher, but the phenomenon where a small event, like a butterfly flapping its wings, can change how tornados form or their path. Well, today I want to share with you a new phenomenon. I call it the Exploud Effect and it’s a lot simpler to figure out. When an Exploud yells really loud, they cause earthquakes. That’s it. That’s the whole effect.

Yes, according to Pokedex entries found on Bulbapedia, Exploud is able to cause earthquakes with their extremely loud and powerful yelling. After sucking in a large amount of air via a series of tubes on their body, Exploud can then expel that air in a loud roar. This roar causes tremors in the Earth that can create earthquakes.

This seems too dangerous to allow in competition. How sturdy are the arenas where Pokemon battles happen? Sturdy enough to withstand multiple earthquakes? What about the surrounding homes? Are people losing their houses because some idiot kid told his Exploud to keep screaming over and over? It just seems like an unnecessary amount of destruction.

Luckily for people living in crappy apartments and old houses, Exploud only yells during battles. When they are just wandering around the woods or hanging out with others Pokemon, they use a series of whistles to communicate. Which could be annoying, but at least isn’t destructive. A whistle ain’t going to cause a giant earthquake. At least, I don’t think it will.

Favorite Fan Art

Illustration: RaoKural (DeviantArt)

Some folks will head out into the wilderness, get on top of a cliff and scream at the top of their lungs. The idea is to release stress, fear, pain, etc. Explouds have to be very careful where they attempt this action. Too close to a dam and they might flood the entire valley.

Random Fact

According to Bulbapedia, Exploud roars can be heard and felt over six miles away!

Exploud can learn the more sound-based moves than any other Pokemon. It can learn up to 11 different sound moves.

In Mandarin Chinese, Exploud is known as “Bàoyīn’guài”, which translates into “Sonic boom monster.” This name gets negative points for reminding me of that terrible Sonic Boom game. (And yes, I know the show is actually pretty good.)

